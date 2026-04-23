Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Bounce-Back Night Headlines Takeaways From The Thunder's Game 2 Win.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Phoenix up 2-0.

OKC took care of business at home once again, taking down the Suns 120-107. This puts the Thunder in a great position for the rest of the series, on track for their third sweep in a row of an opening playoff round.

The game was a little close in the fourth quarter as Phoenix outscored the Thunder 30-20, but it wasn’t enough to mount a full comeback in the end. Oklahoma City will be looking to continue its dominance over the Suns as the series moves locations, and is hoping the things they did right in the first two games continue.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s Game 2 win over the Suns.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) gestures to his team before a play against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. OKC holds its breath about Jalen Williams news

If there was any doubt that Game 1 of the Thunder’s series against the Suns was a fluke game for Jalen Williams, the beginning of Wednesday night’s game proved them wrong. Williams was on the attack for OKC as soon as the game began.

He bolted out of the gate, scoring 19 points in the first half, after missing only one shot. However, in the third quarter, Williams came down after a missed layup, grabbing his leg, and was subbed out of the game. It appeared to be his left hamstring once again, and if that is the case, it could be bad news for OKC.

Williams would remain at 19 points to end the game, not returning after his apparent injury. The Thunder are hoping Williams can return to the court soon, as he has proven he makes OKC better.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) drives down the court as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) defends in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. OKC rules the turnover battle

Oklahoma City has prided itself this season on winning the turnover battle, and it has been no different in the playoffs. Oklahoma City once again won the turnover battle on Wednesday night, 21-10. The Thunder have proved night after night that turnovers don’t just disrupt the opponent; they aid OKC.

The Thunder scored 22 points off the Suns' turnovers in Game 2, cashing in on all the opportunities they could. Forcing turnovers has been a huge part of both of the Thunder’s home wins this series, and could easily continue as the series shifts to Phoenix.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. The MVP returned

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seemed to be off his game in the first game of the series, but Game 2 was quite different. It seemed that the Thunder's No. 1 option hurt his hand after landing on it awkwardly in the first quarter, but that didn’t stop Gilgeous-Alexander from having an MVP night.

He would lead Oklahoma City in scoring in Game 2, finishing with 37 points. His shooting percentage was back to his normal self, shooting 52% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. The MVP was back to his normal self on Wednesday night, and OKC hopes this version of Gilgeous-Alexander is here to stay.