Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Takes Home NBA Clutch Player of Year Award

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impress again this season. In 68 games played during the 2025-26 regular season campaign, the reigning NBA MVP turned in 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.2 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 55% from the floor, 38% from beyond the arc and 87% from the charity stripe.

He helped lead the OKC Thunder to 64 wins during this regular season, good enough to take home the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the third straight season while owning the NBA's best record for the second consecutive year.

Gilgeous-Alexander was pivotal not only as the team's leader, best player and one of the league's best scorers. He was also key in the clutch, here he dominated this season, driving the Thunder to thrilling wins.

The Oklahoma City Thunder played far and away more clutch time minutes during this campaign than last season's 68-win club did. It started from the word go with back-to-back double overtime wins to start the year for the OKC Thunder after a shortened offseason against the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

Throughout this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has led the NBA in clutch points, turning in 175 points in clutch situations. During Clutch Time, the OKC Thunder superstar led the Bricktown Ballers to a 20-7 record in these close contests.

It was no surprise to see the reigning NBA MVP as a finalist for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award, with the winner announced on Tuesday, April 21, on Peacock's NBA Playoff pre-game coverage.

He was alongside Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for the top three in the honor.

Gilgeous-Alexander was rightfully considered a lock for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award, though there was still growing anticipation for Oklahoma City to earn its first NBA Clutch Player of the Year honor.

This award has only been around for three seasons. Then Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox took home the first-ever Jerry West Award, Steph Curry and Jalen Brunson brought home the last two honors.

It was officially announced by the NBA on NBC crew that Gilgeous-Alexander has earned the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

Curry and now Gilgeous-Alexander are the only players to have an NBA MVP and Clutch Player of the Year on the mantle. The OKC Thunder superstar should be in line for his second straight NBA MVP honor, which would make him the first player in league history to win both trophies in the same season.