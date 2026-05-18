The OKC Thunder Adjustment that Could Define the Series vs. Spurs

The Thunder face off against the Spurs tonight, prepared to kick off what could be their toughest series in a decade.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio each won 60-plus games in the regular season, and have looked like the two best teams in the postseason at various times. Given that, OKC won't be able to waltz by the Spurs as they did Phoenix and LA, and will likely need to adjust on the fly.

Here’s how the Thunder could gain a distinct advantage over San Antonio:

Lean Away from the Double-Big Lineup

The Thunder have seen rave success in utilizing their double-big lineup of Chet Holgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, two 7-footers capable of suceeding on both ends. Holmgren finished as the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, and Hartenstein has been the interior piece to set the team’s title hopes in motion with his passing and rebounding.

Leaning away from such success may seem like a curious move for Oklahoma City, but it could be the best path forward given Victor Wembanyama’s successs.

Wembanyama is as prolific a shot-blocker as they come, standing at 7-foot-5 with an 8-foot wingspan, he led the league in blocks per game at 3.1, and is already beginning to set postseason records through just two series.

The Thunder will need to draw him out of the paint as much as possible, which could be a tough ask in the double-big lineup. Hartenstein is many things, but a traditional floor-spacer isn’t one of them, and his being on the floor could allow Wembanyama to rove and protect the rim off-the-ball.

Given that, leaning into lineups with Holmgren at the five, or stricly DHO-laden units with Hartenstein, could be the play.

That won’t necessarily mean leaning away from it as early as the starting lineup, where both Holmgren and Hartenstein take the floor in the first five out. But moreso spreading less double-big across the 48 minutes as a whole. Leaning more into Holmgren and Harenstein at the five, staggering their minutes and cutting double-big units minutes-wise.

To go a step further, OKC could even utilize small-ball in the absence of both bigs, leaning into the smallest of their interior bunch in Jaylin Williams, or players like Jalen Wiliams and Alex Caruso, who could be capable of playing under Wembanyama. The team will be giving up size, but will certainly be able to draw him out to the perimeter, or create open triples if not.

The Thunder will likely stick to their strategy of imposing their will in Game 1, though leaning away from double-big could come into play later in the series.

Game 1 tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.