Spurs vs. Thunder Opening Odds for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals (OKC Favored at Home)

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is set for Monday, May 18, and NBA fans and bettors are going to want to lock in.

The two best teams in the league during the regular season – the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs – are set to face off with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Oklahoma City is the defending champion, and it’s favored to win this series . Oddsmakers also have the Thunder favored in Game 1, though the odds are much different than the first two series for OKC this postseason.

The Thunder were favored by 8.5 or more points in each of their first eight playoff games, winning all of those and covering the spread in five of them. Now, they’re just 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 against Victor Wembanyama and company.

The Spurs have just one loss this postseason in a game that Wemby started and finished, and they advanced to the West Finals by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves by double digits in Game 5 and Game 6 after Minnesota tied things up at two games apiece in Game 4.

During the regular season, the Spurs actually dominated the Thunder, going 4-1 against them in the series. Jalen Williams (hamstring) played in all but one of those matchups, which should give the Spurs some confidence heading into Game 1.

Williams has missed the last six playoff games for Oklahoma City, but he appears to be on track for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds for Monday’s series opener as well as a quick preview for Game 1.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total for Game 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +6.5 (-105)

Thunder -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spurs: +215

Thunder: -265

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

This is the first time all postseason that the Spurs have been underdogs, but it’s a familiar spot against OKC. The Spurs were dogs in four of the five meetings between these two teams in the regular season, going 3-1 straight up in those matchups.

Meanwhile, OKC has been favored by double digits in all but two games so far this postseason, and this is by far the closest spread that SGA and company have faced.

The Spurs (No. 2 in the odds to win the Finals) are pretty clearly the top competition to the Thunder, according to the betting market.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 1 Preview

During the regular season, the Thunder closed as favorites in four of the five meetings between these teams:

Dec. 13: Spurs 111, Thunder 109 – OKC was an 11.5-point favorite

Dec. 23: Spurs 130, Thunder 110 – OKC was a 6.5-point favorite

Dec. 25: Spurs 117, Thunder 102 – OKC was a 9.5-point favorite

Jan. 13: Thunder 119, Spurs 98 – OKC was an 8.5-point favorite

Feb. 4: Spurs 116, Thunder 106 – San Antonio was a 9.5-point favorite

So, the Spurs clearly have flipped the perception since the regular season, as they were only 6.5-point underdogs once in the four meetings that OKC was favored.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Spurs match up with the Thunder, as they’ll want to use Wembanyama to protect the rim and deter SGA, but Chet Holmgren has been the second-best player for the Thunder in the playoffs. The Spurs don’t have a ton of size in their starting lineup to deal with Chet’s height.

OKC’s offense struggled against the Spurs, and the integration of Williams back into action after six missed games will be a key in Game 1 as well. Does he play his usual minutes? Does Mark Daigneault still play Ajay Mitchell a lot after he thrived as a starter against the Lakers?

There are a lot of decisions for a deep OKC team to make.

As for the Spurs, their 3-point shooting will be key in this series. San Antonio is shooting 38.4 percent from deep in the playoffs, but it was just 35.8 percent from 3 in the second round against Minnesota.

These teams are No. 2 (OKC) and No. 3 (San Antonio) in net rating so far this postseason, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see a close Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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