The Thunder Are Still Defensively Set

The Thunder’s defensive prowess is not going anywhere.

Oklahoma City has been known as one of the best defensive teams in the league for the past couple of seasons, which has helped them achieve such an impressive net rating over the past two seasons. This stellar defense is set to make a return, as most of the key defensive players are returning.

Bleacher Report recently published an article ranking the best 30 defenders in the league, and to no surprise, Thunder players were all throughout it.

The first Thunder player to appear on the list was Jalen Williams, who was ranked No. 24. Although Williams missed the majority of last season, a healthy Williams is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball. The star wing was named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team during the 2024-25 season and will be looking to have the same success this upcoming year.

Next on the list was Isaiah Hartenstein, who ranked at No. 21. The 7-foot center is a key part of the team’s defensive core, as he is the physical body in the middle who gets work done. Hartenstein was a key piece in Oklahoma City’s playoff run and was one of the main reasons OKC competed in the conference finals even though its roster was injured.

We then leap the list, as Alex Caruso was ranked No. 11 and Cason Wallace broke the top-10 ranking at No. 9. Both Caruso and Wallace have acquired All-NBA defensive honors in their time in the league, and both have more left to prove.

Wallace will be looking to step into a starting role for the Thunder this year and will continue to develop his game. Caruso, on the other hand, might be on the opposite side of his career, but this veteran has the ability to leave it all on the floor.

Finally, the last Thunder member is all the way at No. 4, as Chet Holmgren ranks as one of the best defenders in the league. The big man finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this past year and earned All-NBA Defensive First Team honors. The big man will be looking to do the same thing next year and will be looking to show the world that this fourth-place ranking isn’t correct whatsoever.

With this stacked defensive roster, Oklahoma City will be in a position to not only compete next season, but to dominate.