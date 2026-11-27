Oklahoma City no longer finds itself at the top of the league.

It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have not been playing their best basketball lately. The Thunder are 3-7 in their 10 games and have been heavily crippled by injuries. This is night and day from where the Thunder were last year, both record-wise and in terms of how much of a contender the team is.

Bleacher Report recently dropped its newest NBA power rankings, and the Thunder have continued to drop. OKC is currently right in the middle of the league, as the team sits at No. 15, which, for all that they have gone through, is not the worst scenario.

OKC has somewhat stayed afloat this season, which is impressive, as the team has been without Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, and Chet Holmgren for almost the entire early season. The Thunder have also played some tough opponents, but luckily that is about to ease up.

The team’s next six games are all against teams that currently have a losing record, so while these next couple of games are supposed to be ones the Thunder can take, the squad must make sure that they don’t drop any games they aren’t supposed to.

Hopefully, this next stretch of games, along with players getting off the injury list, will be exactly what OKC needs to start turning the team around. Two key players are set to return for OKC’s next game on Saturday, and they could make a huge difference.

Aday Mara and Jaylin Williams are set to return from injury, and both could be exactly what OKC needs to get back on track. The Thunder have struggled in the frontcourt with only Isaiah Hartenstein available to man the ship. This has been detrimental, as the Thunder have let up more points down low than they have usually, which has not served well with the team continuing to allow ample amounts of buckets from three-point range.

However, all the Thunder can do now is move forward. There is still plenty of season left, and all OKC has to do is make the playoffs. It would be great for the team to get the No. 1 seed once again, but that would take a complete turnaround. OKC just needs to focus on the now, and all the team can do is make sure this bad run doesn’t get worse.