The Thunder's First-Round Sweep Displays Dominance Once Again This Season

The Thunder continue to show they are leagues above the rest.

Oklahoma City came into the postseason with expectations of dominance, and so far, they have lived up to the hype. OKC came into the postseason as the No. 1 team in the league, going 64-18 in the regular season to claim the West’s top seed for the third year in a row.

This slated the Thunder to match up against the Phoenix Suns for round one of the NBA playoffs, as they took the eight seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament. If the regular season had not proved that OKC was back for a legitimate chance for its second title in a row, then Oklahoma City’s opening series sure did.

The Thunder made quick work of the Suns, sweeping the series in just four games. Only one of the four games ended with Phoenix within single digits, as the Thunder were aiming to prove a point in every bout. They not only showcased their dominance over the Suns in this series, but also over every other team left in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City was the only team to sweep its first-round opponent in round one and has put the league on notice for the rest of the postseason to come. As of Tuesday night, the only other series finished is the Spurs and Trailblazers, which the Spurs won in five games. This highlights the advantage Oklahoma City has over future opponents in how rested they will be as the playoffs continue.

This well-deserved rest will be needed as the Thunder have dealt with injury troubles as the year has progressed. OKC is hoping this extra time will allow Jalen Williams, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, to once again become available to hit the hardwood when OKC needs him.

Now, as the Thunder just sit and wait for their next opponent, they are completely in control. As the reigning champions, they are the ones to beat, and after Oklahoma City’s dominant first-round performance, opposing teams have to be worried that the Thunder are looking better than ever.

As the playoffs progress, so will the difficulty level for OKC, but they shouldn’t be worried. This Thunder squad has already shown it can dominate a playoff series, even without its full power on the court. Now, as they menacingly wait for their opponent, again at the top, the full league has no doubt that winning a championship will mean stopping the Oklahoma City Thunder.