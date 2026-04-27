Jared McCain Could Continue to see Elevated Role with Thunder Injury Troubles

A young OKC guard is getting his opportunity to show his skills.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently one win away from sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Thunder have dominated this opening series, even with bumps in the road.

In Game 2, OKC star Jalen Williams came down from an attempted layup and, on impact, started grabbing at his hamstring. Williams was later diagnosed with a grade one hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in the following week. Due to the absence of Williams in Game 3, Oklahoma City had to shake up its rotation, and it left the door open for Jared McCain to grab some valuable playing time.

Before Saturday, McCain had played a combined eight minutes between the first two games of the series, only playing in garbage time. However, McCain saw himself in 12 minutes of game action in Game 3, and in pivotal points in the game.

He didn’t put up a game-shattering stat line, but had a solid seven points and four rebounds when the game was said and done. McCain’s impact was definitely felt on the floor more than the statsheet, though. Oklahoma City had rough stretches where the team couldn’t seem to get going when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t on the floor, but McCain showed some hope in his brief stint.

This isn’t something to glance over, as Oklahoma City will likely be without Williams again for Game 4, and will need to have more productivity with Gilgeous-Alexander not on the floor. This, once again, will allow for McCain to have an elevated role, and he must be up to the challenge.

McCain had a solid regular season, averaging 8.3 points per game on 42.5% shooting. However, he also showcased that he can be a game-changer, like when he scored his season high, 26 points in a game in April against the Nets. He has proved time and time again that he can contribute, and now the Thunder will be looking for him to contribute on the biggest stage.

Hopefully, as the playoffs continue, Williams will come back and be at full strength, but in the meantime, McCain must step up and take on this elevated role he is expected to have. If he can do this on Monday night against the Suns, then OKC could be leaving Phoenix with its first playoff series under its belt.