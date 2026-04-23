OKC Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams Exits Game 2 vs. Suns Early

Jalen Williams has gone through a lot during the 2025-26 campaign. Just days after he helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win its first championship in franchise history, Oklahoma City Thunder top executive Sam Presti announced the team's No. 2 scoring option would undergo offseason wrist surgery.

Just two games before the last postseason, Williams suffered through torn ligaments in his wrist that he played on the entire postseason for the Thunder's title run. This didn't stop him from an incredible 40-point outing in the NBA Finals and key moments along the way. Williams detailed how, along the way, he had to rework his jump shot on the fly during last year's playoff push.

After a clean-up procedure on his initial wrist surgery just before Thunder training camp, Jalen Williams finally made his year four debut 20 games into the season against the Phoenix Suns.

His 2025-26 regular season campaign only lasted 33 games as in that span he dealt with two different hamstring strains which limited his ability to suit up.

Williams returned for the Thunder's home stretch, playing in seven contests before Oklahoma City wrapped up the top record in the NBA.

With a week off leading into this first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, as the Thunder are on a pursuit to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back titles, Williams was primed for another playoff run.

In Game 1, the Santa Clara product was the best player on the floor. He posted 22 points, hauled in seven rebounds, dished out six assists, swiped a steal and swatted a shot. Williams shot 60% from the floor, going 9-for-15 while also shooting 2-for-5 from 3-point land (40%). The Thunder's All-NBA Swingman was a +22 in his 30 minutes of work.

Williams controlled the game, dominated on defense, pushed the pace in transition and got buckets in the half-court. He looked like his old self.

This was the most explosive and comfortable Williams has looked in a while. After all, it has been a long time since the Thunder's 25-year-old forward has been healthy.

He was the best player on the court in the series opener and trending that way in Game 2. Through just 23 minutes of action against the Suns inside the Paycom Center on Wednesday, Williams produced 19 points, grabbed a rebound, dished out four assists and plucked a steal while shooting 7-for-11 from the floor and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Williams was aggressive getting to the rim and was rewarded for it with five free throw attempts, making three of them.

However, on a transition chance, Williams missed the bucket and came up grabbing at his hamstring area. After heading to the bench and being checked out by the Thunder's medical staff, the All-Defensive swingman darted for the locker room.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have told ESPN's broadcast team that Williams is questionable to return in Game 2. This story will be updated as information comes out.

UPDATE: Mark Daigneault addressed the media following the Thunder's Game 2 win over the Suns in regard to the Williams injury.

“We think he aggravated his left hamstring. We’ll take a look at it in the next couple of days, and we’ll update you guys when appropriate," Daigneault said postgame.

It is important to note Jalen Williams initally suffered strains to his right hamstring this season.