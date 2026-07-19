A Solid Summer League Stretch Could Mean More Minutes For Aday Mara

The Oklahoma City big man has already started to prove he can help the Thunder from day one.

Oklahoma City knew going into this offseason that it needed to add to its talented but limited frontcourt. The squad did this by not only bringing back Isaiah Hartenstein, but also by taking the 7-foot-3 Aday Mara as the No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft.

Mara now joins a frontcourt that is headlined by Hartenstein and All-NBA Third-Team selection Chet Holmgren. The newest addition is set to help anchor the second group along with Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber. It had been assumed that Mara would have a solid role in the rotation this season, but his play in the Summer League might have opened the door for him to grab even more minutes.

Mara’s huge frame was set to be a huge asset on the inside, on both the offensive and defensive ends. He has lived up to the hype so far, scoring very efficiently, including a 14-point performance on a perfect 100% shooting in the big’s last Summer League bout of the year against the Nuggets.

He was also a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.8 blocks per game in this summer stint. These abilities that he showed are something OKC can use from day one, but it’s his passing ability that could be even more deadly.

Mara put up 3.2 assists per game in his five summer showings, and that was with Summer League talent. The big man will be sharing the floor with some of the best scorers in the league instead of two-way and G League players, allowing this ability to become even more dangerous.

Mara will take this skill and learn from the best, as Hartenstein is another big man who can dish the ball out well. Another big man who can pass the ball could round out OKC’s roster well, as a 7-foot-3 efficient scorer who can find the open man is one of the scariest things in basketball.

By no means is Oklahoma City expecting Mara to come in on day one and run the team, but he will have every shot to claim his spot in the rotation. He was expected to get solid minutes as the team's backup center, and now, with some solid performances under his belt, his role could continue to grow as the year goes on.