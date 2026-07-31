Jaylin Williams' Future with the OKC Thunder Rides on Next Season

This upcoming season could determine one Thunder forward’s future with the team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a busy offseason, as they have tried to manage their roster to be under the second apron, all while still trying to compete at a championship level. OKC seems to have most of its roster ready for next season, and while some players’ futures with the organization are set, others are looking to prove that they are worth their price this upcoming season.

One player in particular is Thunder forward Jaylin Williams. Williams is currently going into the second year of his three-year deal with the organization. However, the final year of his contract is a team option, meaning the Thunder will have the option to potentially let him go. Williams’ salary isn’t anything crazy, as it is the same amount the team is paying him this year, but with other players also needing extensions, Williams will have to prove he deserves to stick around for at least another year.

The Arkansas product has become a staple on the Oklahoma City roster, securing the middle in OKC’s small-ball lineup. His ability to guard players bigger than him has helped the Thunder immensely over the past couple of seasons and even allowed Williams to average 19.6 minutes of playing time per game last season.

Williams' role might change somewhat this upcoming season as Oklahoma City is set to add two additions to its frontcourt in Aday Mara and the debut of Thomas Sorber, meaning we could see Williams play more at the small forward, rather than power forward or center.

This could mean Williams’ scoring production might be looked at more, and he has the capability to do so. He just averaged the most points per game of his career with 7.2 per game, on solid shooting numbers of 42.3% from the field and 38.3% from deep. Additionally, it can be expected that Williams will have more opportunities to showcase his talents this season with key pieces departing, leaving minutes open to be occupied.

The Thunder have been reminded this offseason that the NBA is a business, and you can only keep players who are worth the salary you are paying them. With Williams' future dependent on how the Oklahoma City organization views him at the end of this upcoming season, the forward will have to prove that he is worth every penny and deserves to stick around.