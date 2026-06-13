Three Prospects the OKC Thunder Could Take at the 2026 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft has been the Thunder’s M.O. in the last half-decade, taking players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and plenty more that make up their championship-level core.

Oklahoma City presently has two first-round picks and one early-second, meaning they’re sure to leave with talent in some capacity, whether they stay pat, move up, down or out. It won't solve all their issues, though it should still continue infusing the roster with talent.

Below, we’ll evaluate a high, medium and lower-end selection for the Thunder at the 2026 draft:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg has been an easy potential target for Thunder fans, checking several on-court boxes that the team covets.

A former big man turned jumbo wing for a championship Michigan squad, he has a majorly plus wingspan, fine athleticism, feel for the game and a versatile two-way skillset.

The lone drawback with Lendeborg is his age at 24, though there’s a scenario where the Thunder would be less concerned with that given they’re currently contending. There’s little argument against OKC taking him from an on-court perspective, as he fills a few skills and positions of need.

Lendeborg is a projected late-lottery pick, though there's no guarantee he'll fall to OKC.

Dailyn Swain, Texas

In speaking on an area of need, the Thunder employ few real wings on the perimeter, and Texas’s Dailyn Swain would offer just that.

He broke out with the Longhorns this season, scoring 17.3 points, plenty of which was self-created with good handling for his size at 6-foot-8. He also adds ancillary skills such as rebounding at 7.5 per game, and passing at 3.6 per game.

Swain checks plenty of Thunder boxes in terms of feel for the game, creation ability that could continue to take pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as good on-ball defense. The team could be perfectly positioned to grab him at either No. 12 or No. 17.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor has long been a collegiate powerhouse, starting his career out at Kansas before transferring for three years with the Red Storm.

Most recently, he led his team in points, rebounds, assists and blocks, showing immense two-way prowess and feel that the Thunder covet.

Ejiofor profiles perfectly as a Thunder: a big able to defend with play-making and switch-ability, play-finish on offense and pass the ball. He isn’t in the Thunder’s range, with his sitting perfectly between No. 17 and No. 37, though OKC hasn’t been shy about simply drafting players of value, no matter the spot.