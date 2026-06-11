OKC Thunder Can't Rely Solely on Draft to Address Offseason Needs

Oklahoma City is looking for some extra help this offseason, but it can’t rely on the draft.

Over the next couple of weeks, the NBA world will shift its attention from the thrilling NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs to the 2026 Draft. With the postseason wrapping up as early as Saturday, the league will soon get to have its full focus on the next group of players that will help define the next chapter of the league.

Despite entering the season as NBA champions and securing the league’s best record again in 2026, the Thunder and Sam Presti will have plenty of decisions to make during the draft. Currently, the Thunder hold picks No. 12, 17 and 37.

With the draft still a couple of weeks away, the Thunder could choose to trade up or out of any of those selections. While there could be a benefit to keeping their current selections, the Thunder may not want to expect too much out of whoever they select.

After Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace’s big rookie season helped the Thunder get their first No. 1 seed of this era in 2024, the Thunder haven’t had any high-impact rookies since. With Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber each missing their first season after the Thunder took them in the first round, Oklahoma City hasn’t gotten much production at all out of its draft picks.

While injuries are unpredictable in a case like Sorber’s, the Thunder were able to absorb his injury so well because they were more than prepared to go to battle without him. That must be the case again this season.

Regardless of how close to a sure thing the Thunder might draft in the lottery and beyond, there’s no guarantee that a rookie will be ready to be a difference-maker for a team in this position. Sure, the Thunder have some needs to address this offseason, such as extra rebounding help and more size on the wing, but they can’t solely rely on the draft to fix those issues.

Perhaps Oklahoma City does rely on the draft and it works out fine, but putting all of your eggs in the draft basket could be a recipe for the Thunder to go into next postseason looking at the same problems they had this year. The draft has been and should continue to be a tool for the Thunder to improve and address their needs, but for a contending team, it can’t be the only tool.