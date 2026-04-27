Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Powered OKC Thunder to Game 3 Win, Player Grades

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to your opponent. The Phoenix Suns found themselves in that boat on Saturday during Game 3 of their first round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder. No matter who Jordan Ott stuck on Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the point of attack defender, no matter how much attention the Suns threw at him, it didn't matter. A 9-for-9 start to the contest for Gilgeous-Alexander was jus the start of his jaw-dropping game powering the Bricktown Ballers to a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Despite not having their All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and being without sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, the Oklahoma City Thunder produced 121 points in a blowout win over the Suns, 121-109.

Oklahoma City won the rebounding battle, second chance points category and dominated in the painted area posting 50 points to the Suns 30. The Thunder handled the emotions of a Game 3 on the road while being short handed perfectly. Despite getting down nine early, the Bricktown Ballers quickly rallied and used strong finishes to all four quarters to push past Phoenix. The Suns once again never held a lead after intermission despite the two sides going back and forth until the middle of the second quarter to the tune of six lead changes and four ties.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Player Grades From Game 3 Win Over Phoenix Suns

OKC Thunder Starters Player Grades

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G: A+

Gilgeous-Alexander launched a wide-open second-chance kick-out triple that ricocheted off the front iron with 6:40 left in the third frame. This represented his first miss of the game. The ball perfectly caromed back into his hands, where he decided to take the offensive rebound into the mid-range and pour in a tough mid-range bucket at the elbow.

On Saturday afternoon, Gilgeous-Alexander staked his claim as the best player in the world. Down his co-star, on the road against a hungry and desperate Suns team, he posted 42 points, hauled in four rebounds, dished out eight assists and swiped a steal during his 38 minutes. The Oklahoma City superstar shot an eye-popping 15-for-18 from the floor while going 1-for-3 from 3-point land, only missing a single shot inside the arc. He was a +10 in powering the Thunder past the Suns to take hold of a commanding 3-0 series lead over Phoenix.

Lu Dort, G: B

Dort has not had an eye-popping box score yet this series. However, anyone who has watched these first three games understands the massive impact he has had on the Thunder's ability to own a 3-0 advantage.

Defensively, he has been a star. Frustrating, flummoxing and foiling Devin Booker's scoring ability. He has been applying ball pressure and contesting every shot and making Booker uncomfortable in the process.

Offensively, Dort has done his job. Sure, there haven't been any massive scoring outbursts, but there doesn't always need to be. The defensive ace has had great shot selection all series and even some nice secondary playmaking moments for Oklahoma City.

Ajay Mitchell, G: B-

Mitchell earned his first career start in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, filling in for Jalen Williams. Mitchell has been stellar all season in the Thunder's rotation. In this game, the understudy got up 20 shots and posted 15 points in this contest.

Despite his lack of efficient shot-making, this was a strong baseline for Mitchell's playoff run in an increased role. The second-year guard is not even 100 games into his career and is not filling in for the Thunder's No. 2 scoring option in the biggest games of the season.

Mitchell has to let the game slow down for him as a decision maker, which has happened throughout the regular season. Now that he has seen life with more responsibility in the NBA playoffs, it is safe to predict that each game will get better for the young guard. Given his results, handling the emotion and his increased role this outing has to earn a more than passing grade.

Chet Holmgren, F: C+

Holmgren only produced 10 points in this game and saw six shot attempts on the night - six of his points on 3-for-3 shooting came in the final frame when he really got going. In that frame, he created his own shot twice off the dribble and capped off a transition run-out chance to help push Oklahoma City over the edge.

His defensive standard is so high that his early struggles being a step slow and thrown off balance by Dillon Brooks drag his overall game grade down. To his credit, he buckled in on both sides of the floor in the second half and eventually ended with two blocks and a steal to go along with seven rebounds and 10 points in his 30 minutes.

The first two games of the series were stellar for Holmgren. Game 3 was an average showing by his standards. While he still impacted winning, Oklahoma City can expect more from its All-Star moving forward.

A reason to be encouraged heading into Game 4 is having this contest under his belt and re-adjusting to life without Jalen Williams' table setting to set him up for buckets.

Isaiah Hartenstein, C: C

Hartenstein, against a lackluster and short-handed Suns front court, turned in nine points and just a trio of rebounds to go along with an assist, steal, and block. This was a fine showing but in Game 4 the hope has to be that the Thunder can lean into his playmaking chops more to make up for missing their All-NBA swingman.

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) in the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Bench Grades

Jared McCain, G: A-

While looking back at McCain's box score, you might find this A- grade too high. The mid-season acquisition finished with seven points, four rebounds and an assist on 3-for-8 shooting from the floor and 0-for-2 from 3-point land.

However, when you contextualize McCain's role and what this team needs from him, it is easy to see why he earned an A- mark. With no Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder need to find ways to at a minimum tread water without Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor. A task made tougher by their No. 2 scoring punch being in street clothes.

In the second quarter, McCain scored all seven of his points while keeping the scoreboard moving in the right direction and keeping Oklahoma City in front long enough for the Thunder superstar to return and finish the frame strong enough for the Thunder to take a near double-digit lead into the locker room.

To get that level of impact from a player that has not been in the team's rotation in the first two games of this series and playing in his first real playoff minutes of his career is a massive boost to a team trying to squeeze the life out of the Suns.

Jaylin Williams, C: B+

Williams soaked up 21 minutes off the bench while posting eight points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. He knocked in timely triples, going 2-for-6 from distance, and was a +17 in the contest, using his size to haul in much-needed defensive rebounds to end Phoenix possessions and allow the Thunder to cross the finish line.

The Arkansas product was a situational big man a year ago, and this season, he has improved to the point that he can be used in any matchup. An underrated part of this series has been his ability to play and keep minutes off of Hartenstein, who has dealt with calf issues throughout the regular season.

Alex Caruso, G: A-

The playoffs are different and no one proves that more than Caruso. The very definition of a 16-game player. The defensive ace for the second straight season is far and away outperforming his regular-season mark in the postseason.

Caruso has turned in 13 points, five rebounds, an assist, steal and block in 23 minutes off the bench while teaming up with Cason Wallace at the end of the first quarter to completely flip the energy of the game after a sluggish start for Oklahoma City in this game. A role that Jalen Williams typically plays.

The defensive ace dropped in three triples on six attempts and was able to be one of the Thunder's best role players in this game and series at large - a big reason for OKC being up three games to none over Phoenix.

Aaron Wiggins, F: C+

Given the absence of Jalen Williams, Wiggins earned his first true minutes of playoff basketball in Game 3. The Maryland product finished the regular season on a blistering cold stretch to fall out of Oklahoma City's crowded rotation. Though Mark Daigneault's messaging has been clear all season with Wiggins and others. The Thunder will eventually need everyone to pitch in and you never know when your number will be called.

With Oklahoma City clicking and Williams dominating, it didn't appear this would be the series for things to swing back to Wiggins until the All-NBA swingman came up lame in the second half of Game 2.

Things started rocky for Wiggins; he instantly fouled Jalen Green to give the Suns a four-point play on his first possession in the contest. The former No. 55 overall pick eventually settled in and had a fine showing, logging 11 minutes, putting up two points, as many assists, and grabbing a rebound.

Cason Wallace: B-

Wallace has been special on the defensive end. His quick hands have caused the Suns' ball handlers to lose control and turn it over, falter on drives with a lack of momentum given his pressure, and stifle any scoring attack from Phoenix, which had its best offensive showing Saturday despite still laboring to score 109 points on 43% shooting and 11 turnovers.

The Kentucky product remains quiet on the offensive end of his series, in Game 3 posting six points on 2-for-6 shooting from distance.

Incomplete: Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic each logged the final 40 seconds of the contest for the Oklahoma City Thunder and did not do enough to earn a grade.