What Questions Do the OKC Thunder Have To Answer This Upcoming Season?

There are certainly some questions up in the air regarding the Thunder this season.

It has already been nothing short of a crazy offseason, with the Thunder having to trade away key contributors in Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort to stay below the second apron and to not get dinged with any luxury taxes.

The rotation in the roster, along with unanswered questions from last season, will make for an interesting 2026-27 season. The answers to these questions could easily make or break the whole season for OKC, and could either lead them to another championship or send them packing early once again.

Here are three looming questions for the Thunder this season

Can they fill the holes left open?

As mentioned, Joe, Wiggins and Dort are no longer a part of the organization, but their roles still have to be filled. However, it does seem that the Thunder have the necessary talent to fill the minutes with solid players.

Cason Wallace can be expected to replace Dort in the starting spot, where his NBA All-Defensive Second Team should come into play, as well as the continued strides he’s making on the offensive side of the ball. Other guards like Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain can help produce in the absence of Wiggins and Joe, and rookie Bennett Stirtz might even get in the mix.

There is no question that the Thunder have the talent to fill the holes, but will they execute?

Can the Thunder still compete for the title?

This one might be a little bit of a stretch, but it’s a fair question to ask with how the NBA has been progressing the last year. OKC was sent home by a Spurs team that is only going to continue to mature and get better, and even if they get by San Antonio, there is now a gauntlet in the East as well.

If Oklahoma City can stay healthy, unlike last year, then the team definitely has a shot. The Thunder will have to play their best basketball when it matters most and will have to have big players step up to do so.

Can Chet Holmgren live up to the moment?

Again, maybe not a fair question considering the big man had an All-Star appearance, was second in the Defensive Player of the Year race and was named to the All-NBA Third Team. However, his Western Conference Finals performance is something that just won’t cut it.

Whether it was being matched up against Victor Wembanyama or just a fluke series, the Thunder big man can’t have this type of performance if the Thunder want to go all the way. Holmgren will be looking to prove everyone wrong this upcoming season, and hopefully does so convincingly.