What Questions Will Be Answered On The Thunder's Opening Night Game?

The NBA season is almost upon us, and Oklahoma City will start it off with a bang.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to kick off the NBA season as they take on the San Antonio Spurs on opening night. This is a big game, as not only is it opening night, but these two teams built a rivalry last year, as the Spurs sent the Thunder home in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

The same two teams will meet this season, but with different storylines, as San Antonio has emerged as a league powerhouse, and the Thunder will be acclimating to a small roster reload. With these factors in mind, and other existing circumstances, there are multiple questions going into opening night that will be answered one way or another.

Can the Thunder’s young players compete?

Oklahoma City will be tasking its young players with heavy responsibilities this year, and the Thunder are hoping they have the skills to take on the roles. Players like Jared McCain and Cason Wallace performed well against the Spurs in the playoffs, but now will be tasked with carrying more weight as the matchup approaches. Additionally, the Thunder rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz will be thrown into the fire as well and will hopefully carry over momentum from the preseason.

Can Chet Holmgren compete against Victor Wembanyama?

The internet has told the same narrative over and over that Holmgren just can’t compete with the Spurs star, and unfortunately, that seems to be true in some cases. The game that is most remembered from last year is, unfortunately, Game 7, where Holmgren only scored four points, and now the big man will have a chance to wipe the slate clean. He could shock the world with a great performance on Tuesday and prove he is indeed one of the best big men in the league.

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander prove he is once again the MVP?

Along with all the other storylines coming into this game, it will be a highly anticipated matchup between Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama. Both stars are favorites for the Most Valuable Player Award this coming season, and the opening matchup could set the scene for the entire season.

These two stars will be the ones leading their teams throughout the season and will be the make-or-break factor for both teams’ championship hopes. This battle against one of the NBA’s best, Wembanyama, will showcase just how dominant Gilgeous-Alexander still is and could be the first building block in his next MVP trophy.