The Thunder could have used their star big man during this rough stretch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled recently, as the team is currently 10-9 this season and has lost seven of its last 10 games. OKC has seen many problems this early in the season, and most of them have stemmed from the number of injuries the team has sustained so early, as many of the Thunder’s stars are down for the count.

It is safe to assume that with any one of these stars back in the mix, OKC would be much better off, but there is one in particular who could be solving a lot of the Thunder’s problems. Chet Holmgren seems to be the best answer to the problems the Thunder are having, as he could be serving the team in a multitude of ways.

The biggest way Holmgren could be helping is on the defensive side of the ball. OKC was doing ok without the big man, as Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara were doing their best to hold down the paint, but with Mara’s injury, the team’s interior defense slid heavily.

The team that had once prided itself on not being able to score down low had become one of the easiest teams in the league to get to the paint on. With one of the best defensive players in the league, Holmgren, the squad could easily go back to not allowing many points down low.

The big man also helps with perimeter defense as well, though. He is able to guard multiple positions, and his size plus his athleticism would also be a huge combatant against the Thunder’s problem of opponents hitting deep shots on them.

Holmgren would be just as useful on the offensive side of the ball, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs a consistent big man down low who can score points. Hartenstein has done his best, but he isn’t capable of having big scoring nights night in and night out.

There was a lot of anticipation coming into the season around Holmgren, as he had just come off a subpar Western Conference Finals and was needed for OKC to compete this year. He started off strong for the Thunder and is now needed more than ever with his absence. The Thunder now truly realize just how big of an impact the big man makes and will benefit immensely when the Gonzaga product comes back from injury.