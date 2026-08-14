When Each Thunder Champion Returns to OKC Next Season

The 2026 offseason was one with plenty of movement for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a 2025 offseason that saw the team retain all of its major rotation players from the franchise's first title, OKC traded away three players and saw one walk in free agency from that title team.

With the four players spread throughout three different teams and both conferences, this is when each will return to Loud City for the first time since their departure.

Mar 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) reacts with guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 18: Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, Atlanta Hawks

The duo who will remain teammates in Atlanta, each getting sent to the Hawks in separate deals, will be the first two to return to Paycom Center in 2026. Even then, they will not have to wait long to see their former teammates either, with the Thunder opening its preseason in Atlanta.

Both Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins were fan favorites, with Dort ending his Thunder career as the longest-tenured player, one of the best point-of-attack defenders in basketball and a seven-year starter. Wiggins consistently caused chaos off the bench, playing his best playoff series in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

The two combined for 19,360 minutes with the franchise, each spending their entire careers in Oklahoma City before the trades. Both were also stellar development stories, starting on two-way contracts, with Wiggins being the 55th overall pick in 2021 and Dort going undrafted in 2019.

With both players well deserving of their own tributes, it's safe to say there will be long pregame festivities before the Nov. 18 matchup.

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dec. 22: Isaiah Joe, Detroit Pistons

Another OKC development success, Isaiah Joe, will return in the Thunder's final game before going on a holiday season road trip. Joe was consistently one of the best 3-point shooters in the league during his four seasons in Oklahoma City, boasting a 41.5% from downtown.

He was shipped to Detroit in exchange for draft compensation this offseason after the highest-scoring season of his career.

Now beginning a new chapter of his career in the 313, Joe will return to the 405 just before Christmas Day, while being gifted a heartfelt tribute from the Paycom crowd.

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) runs down the court during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jan. 17: Branden Carlson, Portland Trail Blazers

After a two-year tenure spent across the G League, two-way deals and a few 10-day deals, Branden Carlson made the move to Portland in the offseason. OKC's former reliable depth big will search for a larger opportunity in Rip City.

Shockingly, Carlson is the final returner, having to wait until 2027 to come to Bricktown despite joining an in-division foe. The Thunder's first back-to-back of the season is in November against the Trail Blazers, but both games are in Portland.

After appearing in 74 games, starting in four, across the past two years, Carlson will still get a loud ovation from the always-loyal Thunder faithful.