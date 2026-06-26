Will OKC Thunder Regret Isaiah Joe Trade Next Season?

Oklahoma City’s offseason is well underway, and its latest move could be one that doesn’t age well for the Thunder.

On Friday, the Thunder agreed to send Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons for two second-round picks. After sending Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks a few days earlier for the same return, the Thunder have cleared some salary and may now be in a position to get below the second apron.

Considering the financial ramifications of the deal and the possibility that Oklahoma City could still retain its trio of potential free agents in Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams, this looks to be a solid deal for the Thunder. Add in that Joe was unable to crack the postseason rotation for the second straight year, and his departure shouldn’t be much of a blow to the Thunder’s title chances.

However, this deal could still come back to bite the Thunder throughout the regular season. After dealing with a myriad of injuries last season and the unpredictability of health, Joe’s reliability was something that Oklahoma City may have taken for granted.

Averaging a career-high 11.1 points and 42.3% shooting from beyond the arc, Joe was not only reliable when he got on the floor, he was also consistently available, playing 71 games. From here, Oklahoma City will expect a couple of its recent additions to take over the sharpshooting role.

Obviously, Jared McCain, who filled the sharpshooting role for Oklahoma City throughout the playoffs, will have his role laid out for him going into next season. Plus, first-round pick Bennett Stirtz could be in the mix to fill some of that 3-point shooting void.

Although Joe’s steady improvement since arriving in Oklahoma City didn’t quite result in him being a postseason difference-maker, his regular season play was simply crucial to the Thunder. His hot shooting swinging a few games a season for the Thunder will be tough to replace, and if the team’s young expected replacements don’t fill his spot as well as anticipated or face injuries, ths trade could be one that isn’t viewed fondly in 2027.

Of course, this Thunder team and era will continue to be judged by what happens in the playoffs, and Joe was likely not going to be a major part of that picture in 2027 and beyond. The return of two second-round picks for someone who should be an impact player for an East contender might not be ideal.

However, Oklahoma City made this move with the postseason in mind, and it’s hard to imagine Sam Presti and company regretting the Joe trade when the playoffs tip off next April.