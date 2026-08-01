Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Win Clutch Player of the Year Again

Oklahoma City’s superstar has plenty of hardware, and 2027 could feature him adding some more.

Next season, the Thunder will be back on the floor looking to regain the championship crown they lost last season. Hungry for another ring, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be leading the way for the Thunder, and his incredible play should push Oklahoma City into position for another deep playoff run.

Although it’s certainly tough to do in this era of the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander may also be in the running for a third straight MVP. Looking to join some of the most elite company in league history with another Michael Jordan Trophy, Gilgeous-Alexander may also make some history with another award.

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander also took home the Clutch Player of the Year award. In just the fourth year of its existence, the Clutch Player of the Year has already become a bit of a fan favorite, and Gilgeous-Alexander ran away with it in 2026, taking 96 of 100 first-place votes.

In dominating the voting in the Clutch Player of the Year race, it’s no surprise that his numbers show that he dominated in the clutch. Across 27 clutch games, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 20-7 record and scored a league-leading 175 clutch points.

Padding his case with several game-winning and game-clinching shots, Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2026 run also reveals his path to winning the award again in 2027. Although the Thunder will hope for better health luck next season, it likely won’t matter who’s on the floor when the game comes down to the final moments.

Gilgeous-Alexander has proven himself to be a poised and precise player in clutch situations, having a knack for getting to his spots and knocking down a big shot whenever his team needs it. Assuming he can find that same rhythm in clutch time next season, he should be near the top of the clutch points leaderboard again.

The Thunder’s success also helps him out with the timing of his clutch outbursts. Considering the Thunder are among the NBA’s top attractions, they see a plethora of national TV games, which mostly occur in the final months of the season.

If the Thunder again get to cruise through an easy start to the season to set up big games in February, March and April, Gilgeous-Alexander’s clutch play will be on display for all to see. Timing is everything for Clutch Player of the Year in more ways than one, and things are lining up for the Thunder superstar to become the first two-time winner.