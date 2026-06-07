Why OKC Thunder Would Benefit From Two First Round Picks in 2026 NBA Draft

As the focus turns to the NBA Draft around Bricktown, everyone is eager to share their offseason plans for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dissecting what Oklahoma City must do to get back to the mountain top after their reign as champions ended in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals a week ago.

The 2026 NBA Draft is loaded with talent. At the top, there are three thought to be first overall worthy picks that are still seeking to put on a Washington Wizards cap and earn the right to be the top overall pick. This log jam at the start of the Draft pushes excellent players further down the board. Oklahoma City won't complain as they sit with the No. 12 and No. 17 picks during the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Many have clamored for Thunder top decision maker Sam Presti to combine the two selections and trade up in the NBA Draft. Most do not see a reason to bring a pair of rookies onto this title or bust team.

However, with a class this good, why not?

Every option is on the table for Oklahoma City –– including trading up while keeping No. 17 by using one of the Thunder's surplus of future selections.

The Oklahoma City Thunder should prioritize making two selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, given how talent-rich the class is and the team's need for rookie-scale cost-controlled deals. As the extensions kick in for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the year after, and a new deal needing to be worked out for Isaiah Hartenstein and an extension for Cason Wallace, this team is continuing to grow more expensive and needing some relief.

While Oklahoma City is still seen as a young team, they lack cost-controlled contracts. Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell, and Jared McCain are already extension eligible next summer, Thomas Sorber only has three years left on his first contract, and hasn't stepped on an NBA hardwood yet. The Thunder could stand to reset the clock in between shelling out extensions to Wallace and Hartenstein this summer, plus Mitchell and McCain next.

Though the quick counter that many will throw at you for advocating for Oklahoma City to keep both of its selections is the lack of roster spots in Bricktown.

Sure, that is a surface-level problem. However, even if the Thunder work out a new pact for Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams and lose Lu Dort as expected this offseason, they still have avenues to clear space for the two cost-controlled rookies.

Most notably, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. While it would be an emotional loss to this team and city that saw plenty of great memories with the bench duo, there is now a three-year sample size of the postseason role and productivity in high-leverage spots, just not being there for either party. Meanwhile, Joe is only under team control through the 2027-28 season, assuming Oklahoma City would pick up his $11.3 million team options. Wiggins is owed just $8 million and under team control through the 2028-29 campaign through the 2028-29 season.

While Wiggins had a disappointing ending to the regular season and Joe was flat in the postseason after a stellar regular season campaign, they still have value around the league. Not only do teams understand the importance of having "82-game" players who help you navigate a marathon of a season, but many will be able to talk themselves into the idea that, under the right circumstances and a stable dose of minutes, both players could enjoy breakout campaigns without worrying about their minutes rising and falling day-to-day. After all, the most important thing for role players typically is comfort. A steadier diet of minutes could lead to more comfort and thus more results for these two developmental success stories in Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have a chance to cycle in two new players into the fold who have a chance to prove to be effective in the postseason. More than that, they can reshape the roster by adding two more wing-sized players to help this team build a more well-rounded group that complements the core foundation of this title team.

With how loaded the 2026 NBA Draft is, good players will be available at No. 12 and No. 17. The depth of the 2027 class draft class pails in comparison and with the hefty bill that this current Thunder roster is racking up, the best way to retool and improve this roster is via the draft as free agent signings go out the window and some trades are harder to pull off even as Oklahoma City should be able to narrowly escape the second apron this summer.