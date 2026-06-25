Why the OKC Thunder Shouldn't be Worried about the Timberwolves Adding LaMelo Ball

Oklahoma City shouldn’t be worried about one of the latest trades around the league.

On Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the Charlotte Hornets were trading point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid and a plethora of future draft picks. While this seems like a great guard addition to a Minnesota team that is yet to get over the hump, the Thunder shouldn’t worry too much about the Timberwolves being a problem.

Minnesota has been a team that is searching for that last piece to truly compete. In the past three years, the team has been to the Western Conference Finals twice, but has yet to make it all the way to the finals. Now, they are hoping that with the addition of Ball, who averaged around 20 points per game and seven assists per game, they can compete with teams like the Spurs and the Thunder.

However, it still doesn’t seem like the Thunder have too much to worry about. The Timberwolves and Thunder didn’t run into each other in the playoffs this season, but they did split the regular season series 2-2. On first glance, it might seem like Ball would be another push for Minnesota, but it’s hard to push against the best defensive guards in the league.

Oklahoma City will have the best answers possible to this trade with its loaded defensive backcourt of Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and even new draft pick Otega Oweh. OKC only allowed 107.9 points per game last season, and held opponents to the lowest shooting percentage in the league at 43.7%.

Additionally, what Minnesota gave up for Ball might have hurt them even more against a powerhouse like OKC. Earlier in the offseason, they traded away Julius Randle, leaving the Timberwolves starting four spot open, and now they have traded away Naz Reid in this trade.

They do still have Rudy Gobert roaming the paint, but now it seems like he alone will have to deal with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and now 7-foot-3 Aday Mara. It will get to a point where the Thunder's big men overpower Minnesota’s, and ruling the paint usually ends in an OKC win.

Minnesota has no doubt added a big name that could make them more dangerous next season, but when matched up against the Thunder, the Timberwolves will still have a tall task to take down one of the best teams in the league.