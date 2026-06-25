OKC Thunder Swing Second Round Trade, Add Otega Oweh

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered day two of the 2026 NBA Draft with pick No. 37 in hand. This, along with the Thunder's two-day one prospects of Michigan big man Aday Mara and Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, were selected with the No. 12 and No. 16 picks, respectively.

The OKC Thunder quickly made a day two trade, swapping the No. 37 pick with the Miami Heat for the No. 41 pick and cash considerations. The Thunder sent Louisville guard Ryan Conwell to the Miami Heat and added Kentucky guard Otega Oweh. Oklahoma City's second-round pick spent his first two college campaigns at the University of Oklahoma before ending his college career with two seasons at the University of Kentucky.

Oweh averaged a career-best 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 46% from the floor, 33% from the 3-point line and 73% from the charity stripe across 36 games for the Wildcats last year.

The Thunder adds a dynamic option in transition, going for 1.313 points per possession in that setting, coupling with his 1.3 points per possession on cuts and 1.1 points per possession off hand-offs, getting downhill and scoring at the cup, converting at the rim at a 61% clip. While he only had 36 such chances, on unguarded catch-and-shoot looks, the now Oklahoma City rookie converted at a 58% clip.

Defensively, Oweh offers great screen navigation, high-end defense in the pick-and-roll and held matchups to a lowly 27% shooting in isolation.

The writing appears to be on the wall, given the Thunder's loaded roster and crowded rotation, that Oweh will start his NBA career on a two-way pact. The No. 41 pick can feel comfortable in the fact that Oklahoma City has a track record of later converting two-way rookies to standard deals if their play on the court demands it.

For now, Oweh is an interesting prospect that might get some blowout burn, or run during injury-riddled stretches of the season but largely make his initial impact on Oklahoma City with their G League team, the OKC Blue.

Oweh is listed as a guard at 6-foot-4 but with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and an 8-foot-5 standing reach while checking in at 216 pounds.

This allows his defense to thrive, he is athletic enough and long enough to switch around the court to multiple positions and as far value there weren't many more intriguing options on the board than Oweh.

With this selection, Oweh likely puts a bow on the Thunder's 2026 NBA Draft which has been graded out extremely high.