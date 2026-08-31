Will OKC Thunder Star Be Among NBA's Highest Usage Rates Again?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the biggest catalyst of the Thunder's recent success.

While the team has built a formidable roster with plenty of contributors and even a few additional stars, but Oklahoma City likely wouldn't have won an NBA championship without SGA.

The Thunder have earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference each of the past three seasons, led by impressive performances from the team's star. Gilgeous-Alexander has finished among the top two in MVP voting each of those three years, winning the Michael Jordan Trophy in 2025 and 2026.

The Thunder haven't shied away from putting the ball in its star players' hands, either, as Gilgeous-Alexander has been among the NBA's top four highest usage rates in the league since 2024.

Usage Percentage is defined by Basketball Reference as, "an estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor."

In 2023-24, when Oklahoma City won 57 games and claimed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since 2013, Gilgeous-Alexander finished third among all NBA players with a 32.8 usage rate.

Luka Doncic claimed the top spot at 36 with Giannis Antetokounmpo placing second at 33. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, finishing second in MVP voting while leading OKC to 57 wins.

The next year, Gilgeous-Alexander's usage increased to 34.8, once again the third-highest mark in the NBA behind only LaMelo Ball and Antetokounmpo. The 2024-25 season saw the Thunder star average 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to 68 wins and the team's first NBA title that season, earning MVP and Finals MVP honors along the way.

Most recently, Gilgeous-Alexander's usage decreased, dropping to 33.4, which was fourth among NBA players in 2025-26. Doncic once again had the league's highest usage rate at 38.1, followed by Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, it doesn't appear that Gilgeous-Alexander's usage rate will change much, as the Thunder will still lean heavily on its superstar.

With Jalen Williams set to return, Ajay Mitchell continuing to improve and other players on the Thunder's roster needing more touches, though, SGA's usage rate could take another slight dip.