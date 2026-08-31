Availability will be Best Ability for OKC Thunder's Ajay Mitchell Entering Year 3

It's a phrase run throughout discourse circles among sports fanbases year after year, to the point that it's often overused, but it always remains true. Availability is the best ability.

This phrase can be said for Oklahoma City Thunder Rising Star guard Ajay Mitchell; when he has been on the court, he's one of the best players on the roster, but injury issues have held him back in each of his first two seasons in the league. If he is to make another leap next season, he'll have to maintain health and stay on the court, especially as he's set to take on a larger role, whether as a starter or as the sixth man.

The Belgian guard is coming off a season where he averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game across 57 appearances, 16 of which as a starter. He was voted fifth for the Sixth Man of the Year award for his immediate impact, despite being ineligible for awards due to his missed time.

He missed time due to multiple injuries during the regular season, most notably an abdominal strain that sidelined him for over a month. This came after he missed multiple months as a rookie due to a toe injury, just as he began showing flashes.

The injury bug arrived again for Mitchell to end his breakout postseason performance. He was sidelined for the rest of the Western Conference Finals with a soleus strain that he has worked to recover from even into the offseason. Mitchell averaged 15.1 points and 4.3 assists per game in 11 playoff appearances in 2026, including a 22.5 point-per-game Second Round agains the Lakers.

He was sat out of Belgium's EuroBasket group stage game due to his ongoing recovery as he prepares for the new season.

"I want to play a good season in the NBA and then come to the national team in top form. The timing has to be right," Mitchell told Belgian outlet Sporza in July. "I need to be 100 percent fit. But it is certainly going to happen."

The Thunder have a decision to make on who to start between Mitchell and defensive specialist Cason Wallace, but no matter the decision, Mitchell will be greatly important to the 2025 NBA Champions. With a completely healthy season, the third-year guard could rocket into award discussions.

The health will have to be proven, but more improvement will come with more game time.