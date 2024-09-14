Preseason Gives OKC Thunder Chance to Experiment with Starting Lineup
The Thunder will enter next season with uncertainty regarding their starting five, but the preseason could be a helpful tool.
Last season, Oklahoma City used the starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren every game those five were healthy. With the lone exception of the final two games of the playoffs, there was never a question about who would be on the floor at tipoff.
However, with Giddey traded to Chicago for Alex Caruso and the Thunder signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a big deal in free agency, Mark Daigneault will have some decisions to make next season. While the Thunder will open the season on Oct. 24, they will get five preseason games to get things in order for the 82-game slight.
Although there are no guarantees opponents will play their stars in the preseason, five games should be more than enough for Oklahoma City to get an idea of what lineups have potential. Considering Daigneault has tried many different lineup combinations over the past few years, he already understands how the returning players can gel together.
While players such as Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe’s cases for being the fifth starter have taken place in recent years, Caruso and Hartenstein will have an opportunity to prove they belong with the Thunder’s top four. Considering those two would give Oklahoma City drastically different looks in the starting lineup, the team’s diverse group of preseason opponents is a blessing.
While the Thunder could play star big men Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic in preseason matchups with San Antonio and Denver, they will also face smaller teams in matchups with Houston and Atlanta. While Caruso and Hartenstein’s ability to play well alongside the other four starters will be important, their impact on bench lineups is also likely to be a factor.
The preseason will give the Thunder a golden opportunity to choose its fifth starter, but with only five games before the regular season, a starting lineup is unlikely to be set in stone when Game 1 of 82 tips off.
