Josh Giddey Credits Offensive Flow to OKC's Fantastic Fourth Quarter Against Detroit

In the Thunder’s previous win against Detroit they gave an incredible fourth quarter performance. Oklahoma City made of 17-of-19 FGs. Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader were the main facilitators that allowed each Thunder player good looks at the bucket. Believing that the offensive flow was the purpose behind the sharp shooting was Giddey.

"It started with Shai, he was pushing in transition, pushing the ball (and) getting guys on breaks which kind of sparked the offense," Giddey said.

Although Josh Giddey scored 12 points on an efficient five-of-six shooting and finished with five assists. Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 30 points. Yet its his playmaking ability that shown through was the most astounding though by racking up 13 assists. If the Thunder continue to focus on their offensive flow they will be in good shape moving forward.