Potential Thunder Target Kai Jones' 2021 NBA Draft Combine Interview

One of the top center prospects in the draft, Kai Jones has been linked to the Thunder in several mock draft's due to the team's need of a true center.
One of the top center prospects in the NBA draft, Kai Jones offers plenty of versatility for teams looking to add a big man.

With no centers rostered for the upcoming season, Oklahoma City has been linked to Kai Jones in several NBA mock drafts.

Jones averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22 minutes with Texas last season.

