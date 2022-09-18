Skip to main content

WATCH: 2023 Prospect Victor Wembanyama Showcases Elite Talent

Potential No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama continues to wow with each game he plays.

Victor Wembanyama continues to impress with each and every game he plays. 

Standing at a miraculous 7-foot-4, it would be extremely unlikely to not here the french prospect's name called first on 2023 draft night. 

Wembanyama plays for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, using his immense mix of size and skill to block shots, rain threes and do everything in between.

You can watch Wembanyama's most recent highlights, including back-to-back games with 34 points below:

Simply put, there isn't much Wembanyama can't do on the basketball court. Scouts have already compared his defensive prowess to that of fellow frenchman Rudy Gobert, and his offense to the likes of Kevin Durant with his ability to naturally stretch the court at over 7-foot tall.

With several newly rebuilding teams in the Jazz, Spurs and potentially the Pacers, all eyes will be on the No. 1 overall 2023 pick and Wembanyama.

