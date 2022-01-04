Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Development Florishes in Starting Lineup

    Aaron Wiggins averages 47% from deep in his last five games.
    Since rotating into the starting lineup, Aaron Wiggins has found his confidence and has progressed on both ends of the floor. Over his last five games, Wiggins ha averaged 17 points per game, has shot 60 percent from the field, and 47 percent from beyond the arc.

    “He provides a defensive impact for us,” Coach Mike Wilks said,”defensively we know he’s gonna compete.”

    Against the Mavericks, Wiggins held Luka Doncic to 14 points from 6-of-14 shooting. This is well below Doncic’s average of 25 points per game. Wiggins menace mentality on defense along with his offensive production has kept him in the starting lineup. When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort eventually rejoin Josh Giddey and Wiggins, this lineup will be difficult for any team to face.

