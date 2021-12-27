Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Most Impressive Performance Yet

    Aaron Wiggins gave his most efficient night offensively to date.
    During his past two games in Oklahoma City’s starting five Aaron Wiggins did not add much of an offensive spark. He only scored five and four points respectively and totaled six rebounds. But against the Pelicans Wiggins truly shined finishing with 24 points.

    “It was really fun for me,” Wiggins said,” I was trying to find open windows, find the right cuts and find easy ways to get going.”

    By cutting and finding different open areas on the floor, Wiggins shot 8-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from behind the arc. This has been his most remarkable performance to date playing for Oklahoma City. 

    He has already been a strong contributor defensively. But if Wiggins can continue to contribute with this offensive efficiency, it would be hard to make a case for rotating him out of the starting lineup.

    WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Most Impressive Performance Yet

