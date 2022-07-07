Skip to main content

WATCH: Chet Holmgren is Honest Towards His Draft Process

Chet Holmgren admits his feelings about being drafted to OKC.

Chet Holmgren along with the other Thunder rookies have finally touched down in Oklahoma City.

Some players have negative opinions of joining a small market franchise like OKC. Yet Holmgren spoke glowingly about the organization in the rookie’s introductory press conference.

“Well, now that I'm here, I can, you know, officially say, you know, this is, you know where I want to be,” Holmgren said.

It’s a great sign that Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, is excited to be in OKC and ready to put in the work.

Holmgren finished by stating that Oklahoma City is,”a great organization with great people and, you know, a great vision for the future.”

