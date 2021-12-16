WATCH: Coach Daigneault's Honest Message to Thunder Fans

It’s very evident that the Thunder have taken a developmental position as an organization instead of about their record as Oklahoma City rebuilds their franchise.

While watching the intricacies of each player’s game improving can be interesting to some, the organization has been taking a lot of heat online for their approach, especially on Twitter.

But Coach Daigneault has no time for people’s impatience regarding these players.

“Twitter is not a platform designed for progress,” Coach Daigneault said,”if you want to enjoy these players for a long period of time embrace the boredom of a developmental process that takes time.”

Each player progresses at their own pace and as the coaches have harped on all season, progress is not linear. A few steps back is necessary to see these players leap forward.

