Skip to main content

WATCH: Giddey's Growth in Las Vegas

What Josh Giddey's stint in the Summer League means for OKC moving forward.

Even though Josh Giddey only competed in two summer league games while in Las Vegas, he focused on more than just his expert passing.

“I think that Josh has had an opportunity to engage and grow as a leader,” Kam Woods said.

Giddey showing leadership qualities this early in the NBA calendar year helps more than many understand. By placing an importance on this so early, Giddey is setting a great tone for the Thunder’s new rookies.

Having him there to lead the squad both on and off the court will help the rookies feel more comfortable in OKC’s system. Leading by example with his character while also directing the offense is a difficult combination to find in the modern NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Kam Woods said,”He’s had a chance to play with these guys and continue to grow. So I think all those things kind of culminate to what’s been a been a good off-season and a good Summer League for him.”

Deciding to join the team in Las Vegas, Giddey built chemistry with the new recruits. Getting them accustomed to his playing style and high passing IQ will be huge moving forward.

This aids in creating trust between the players and an understanding of the offense. Surely this stint will put the group slightly ahead in terms of constructing chemistry that will be pay off later.

Chet Holmgren, Houston Rockets, NBA Summer League
News

Chet Holmgren’s Defense Could Anchor Oklahoma City in Top Ten

By Nick Crain3 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, OKC Thunder, Boston Celtics
News

Williams’ Signing Caps Active Offseason for Presti, Oklahoma City

By Derek Parker16 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Kenrich Williams
News

OKC Thunder Extend Kenrich Williams, Inked to Four-Year Deal

By Ben Creider19 hours ago
Jalen Williams
News

Jalen Williams Has The Makings of a Long Time Addition to OKC

By Chris Becker20 hours ago
Gabe Brown
News

Gabe Brown Leads Top Performers in Loss to New Orleans

By Ross Lovelace22 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

NBA Summer League: Thunder Showcase Future Potential

By Inside The Thunder StaffJul 18, 2022
Vit Krejci
News

Thunder Nipped by Pelicans, Fall in Summer League Closer

By Ben CreiderJul 17, 2022
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

Chet Holmgren’s Summer League Stint Shows Glimpse into Impactful Future

By Derek ParkerJul 17, 2022