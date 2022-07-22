Skip to main content

WATCH: Giddey's Playmaking is Impacted by OKC's Off-Ball Movement

Josh Giddey reveals how he feels about the Thunder's off-ball movement.

Josh Giddey has become a passing connoisseur for the Thunder. Zipping passes through tight windows and finessing unbelievable plays, Giddey has a perfect basketball eye.

Having multiple players that thrive off-ball definitely makes Giddey’s life easier as a playmaker.

Giddey said,“Our guys kind of know now if they cut I love to pass, so I’m going to try to get them the ball.”

Oklahoma City’s offense always spaces the floor well which leads to more room for creation. While ball movement is key to any offense, so is movement off the ball. OKC’s roster is great at exploiting space to generate plays.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

One things for sure, if the ball is in Giddey’s hands he’ll find any cutter at any moment and make the right pass.

“Its a dream for me,” Giddey said.

Theo Maledon
News

OKC Thunder: Assessing the Thunder's Point Guard Battle

By Ben Creider36 minutes ago
Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft
News

Post NBA Summer League Rookie of the Year Odds

By Inside The Thunder Staff3 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Ty Jerome, Reggie Bullock
News

Jerome and Maledon Likely Battling to Stay on Roster

By Chris Becker20 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford, NBA Summer League
News

Jaden Shackelford Flashed Scoring Ability in Vegas

By Ben CreiderJul 21, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA Win Totals: Which Teams Are Expected to Improve?

By Inside The Thunder StaffJul 21, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Generic
News

Vasilije Micic to Reportedly Remain in EuroLeague

By Derek ParkerJul 20, 2022 5:44 PM EDT
Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Aaron Wiggins Capitalizes on Summer League Opportunity

By Ross LovelaceJul 20, 2022 3:19 PM EDT
Chet Holmgren
Video

WATCH: Chet Holmgren 'Trying to be a Pro'

By Christine ButterfieldJul 20, 2022 12:18 PM EDT