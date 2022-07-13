WATCH: Impressive Chet Holmgren Qualities

Chet Holmgren has become integrated into flow of Oklahoma City’s offense almost immediately. Learning his role, Holmgren has been working through the offense instead of pushing the limits. Buying into OKC’s style, Holmgren has begun to build trust with the team and staff.

“It’s easy with him to try to do a lot of things with him or try to do a lot of things for him, Kam Woods said. “But I've been impressed with his ability to kind of find his own stuff within our flow.”

Against Orlando, Holmgren finished the night shooting an outstanding 70 percent clip from the field and 50 percent from the perimeter. Additionally, Holmgren recorded 10 bounds awarding him with a double-double.

For Holmgren to play so well without forcing the issue is a very advanced skill for the 19 year old rookie. Already becoming accustomed to the Thunder’s style of play will only expedite Holmgren’s comfortability in the NBA.