Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Josh Giddey Makes NBA History

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out due to health and safety protocols.
    Author:

    After multiple games of flirting with recording a triple double Josh Giddey finally accomplished it against Dallas. Giddey made NBA history by becoming the youngest player, 19 years and 84 days, to finish with a triple double. 

    When news spread that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be out due to health and safety protocols, this left room for Giddey to work. By leading the offense the majority of the game, Giddey was able to display all of his strengths.

    “You kind of just see him doing it all in the flow of the game, it’s not like he’s chasing (stats) or forcing anything,” Aaron Wiggins said,”He’s really fun to play with.”

    Giddey finished the game with 13 rebounds, 14 assists, four steals, only two turnovers, and 17 points. He has been impressive so far, but this performance displayed what his potential can lead to when he is given control of the offense. To say this sixth pick in the 2021 draft is paying off for the Thunder would be an understatement.

    Recommended for You

    USATSI_17392290
    Video

    WATCH: Josh Giddey Makes NBA History

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17427103
    News

    10-Day Checkup: Evaluating the Play of OKC's Latest Signees

    27 minutes ago
    Josh Giddey
    News

    Thunder Schedule: Three-Game Slate Ahead of OKC

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17392290
    News

    Josh Giddey Grabs Youngest Triple-Double in NBA History in Loss to Dallas

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17392886
    News

    Giddey Gets Opportunity to Play Star With Gilgeous-Alexander Sidelined

    22 hours ago
    OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis, Isaiah Roby
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off the New Year Against the Mavs

    Jan 2, 2022
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    News

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out, Luka Doncic In for Thunder-Mavericks Matchup

    Jan 1, 2022
    Aaron Wiggins, OKC Thunder, New York Knicks
    News

    Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way in Big Win Over Knicks

    Jan 1, 2022