WATCH: Josh Giddey Makes NBA History

After multiple games of flirting with recording a triple double Josh Giddey finally accomplished it against Dallas. Giddey made NBA history by becoming the youngest player, 19 years and 84 days, to finish with a triple double.

When news spread that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be out due to health and safety protocols, this left room for Giddey to work. By leading the offense the majority of the game, Giddey was able to display all of his strengths.

“You kind of just see him doing it all in the flow of the game, it’s not like he’s chasing (stats) or forcing anything,” Aaron Wiggins said,”He’s really fun to play with.”

Giddey finished the game with 13 rebounds, 14 assists, four steals, only two turnovers, and 17 points. He has been impressive so far, but this performance displayed what his potential can lead to when he is given control of the offense. To say this sixth pick in the 2021 draft is paying off for the Thunder would be an understatement.