WATCH: Josh Giddey Out for the Remainder of the Season

Since the beginning of the season, Josh Giddey has been on quite a rampage. Winning Rookie of the Month for the Western conference four months in a row and becoming the youngest player ever to record a triple double in NBA history, its safe to say Giddey made his mark on the NBA this season.

Yet Giddey’s season ended earlier than expected after incurring a hip injury during the Thunder’s loss to the Phoenix Suns on February 24th.

After a month of rehab, Giddey is still not ready for live game situations and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said,”he is progressing. He's making good progress with the hip. But the we're running out of time in terms of a ramp up so he will be done for the year. Because by the time we do a return to play with him and get him game ready we're going to run out of games…”

“…We're just not gonna be able to do that at this point. So he won't play again, but it's making good progress and doing a nice job.”

Although Giddey will not suit up for the Thunder again this season, he does remain a key piece in OKC’s future.

This is not the last of Giddey, there is much more to come from this Aussie.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.