Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    WATCH: Mark Daigneault Gives an Injury Update on Lu Dort
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mark Daigneault Gives an Injury Update on Lu Dort

    Coach Daigneault breaks down close game management.
    Author:

    Coach Daigneault breaks down close game management.

    Coach Daigneault gave an update on Lu Dort's left ankle sprain.

    The Thunder are coming off a bitter loss that could have easily gone their way, if not for Devonte Graham. He made the longest game-winner in the NBA for the past 25 years. At that point there was not much more Oklahoma City could have done, but Coach Daigneault thought the team handled time management well down the stretch.

    In preparing for close game scenarios there is only so much you can practice. Daigneault views another factor more important when a game is coming down the wire.

    Since the Thunder's loss they have had two days of practice to regroup. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl thinks the practices have been competitive and focused on Kenrich Williams' leadership.

    Recommended for You

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Lu Dort, Memphis Grizzlies
    Video

    WATCH: Mark Daigneault Gives and Injury Update on Lu Dort

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17364658
    News

    Thunder Veteran Muscala Could See Increased Role

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17321963
    News

    How Does Josh Giddey Stack up Against Former Thunder First-Rounders?

    4 hours ago
    Jaden Ivey, Purdue
    Draft Coverage

    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Top Guard in 2022 Class

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17256755
    News

    Lu Dort Looking to be OKC's Most Improved Player This Season

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17348557
    Video

    WATCH: Coach Daigneault's Honest Message to Thunder Fans

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17364660
    News

    One Shot From Revenge: Trio of Thunder Members Headline Stunning Loss

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17364737
    News

    Bazley's Progression, Asking Price Could Steer OKC Away From Reddish

    Dec 16, 2021