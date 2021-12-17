WATCH: Mark Daigneault Gives and Injury Update on Lu Dort

Coach Daigneault gave an update on Lu Dort's left ankle sprain.

The Thunder are coming off a bitter loss that could have easily gone their way, if not for Devonte Graham. He made the longest game-winner in the NBA for the past 25 years. At that point there was not much more Oklahoma City could have done, but Coach Daigneault thought the team handled time management well down the stretch.

In preparing for close game scenarios there is only so much you can practice. Daigneault views another factor more important when a game is coming down the wire.

Since the Thunder's loss they have had two days of practice to regroup. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl thinks the practices have been competitive and focused on Kenrich Williams' leadership.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.