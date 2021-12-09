Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mike Muscala Applauds Darius Bazley's Defensive Development

    Darius Bazley's defense was key down the stretch against Toronto.
    Author:

    Mike Muscala has become a fan favorite in Oklahoma City. He proved to Thunder fans that he can still come through in big moments when he scored the game winning shot against Toronto. Yet Muscala does not credit his three for the Thunder’s triumph, but believes that Darius Bazley’s defense in the last possession of the game sealed the deal for Oklahoma City.

    Muscala said,"It was big time."

    Even though there was only eight seconds left in the game, Bazley did not leave this play up to chance. By contending Fred Vanvleet so dominantly, he was unable to get a good look at the basket. Without Bazley making his presence known in the paint, that night could have had a different outcome for Oklahoma City.

    Recommended for You

    Mike Muscala Quote Dec. 08, 2021
    Video

    WATCH: Mike Muscala Applauds Darius Bazley's Defensive Development

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321963
    News

    Top Performers From the Thunder's win in Toronto

    4 hours ago
    Cade Cunningham, Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder
    News

    Jumbo Guards Continue to Thrive in Modern NBA

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17321963
    News

    Thunder Escape Raptors with 110-109 Victory, Take Win off Waived Buzzer-Beater

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17276033
    News

    Is Having too Many Point Guards a Problem For the Thunder?

    Dec 8, 2021
    Josh Giddey | Pistons Post-Game | Dec. 06, 2021
    Video

    WATCH: Josh Giddey Credits Offensive Flow to OKC's Fantastic Fourth Quarter Against Detroit

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17224931
    News

    Kenrich Williams Provides Crucial Skillset Off Bench for OKC

    Dec 8, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Lu Dort, Gary Trent Jr.
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Scottie Barnes and the Raptors

    Dec 8, 2021