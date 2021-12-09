WATCH: Mike Muscala Applauds Darius Bazley's Defensive Development

Mike Muscala has become a fan favorite in Oklahoma City. He proved to Thunder fans that he can still come through in big moments when he scored the game winning shot against Toronto. Yet Muscala does not credit his three for the Thunder’s triumph, but believes that Darius Bazley’s defense in the last possession of the game sealed the deal for Oklahoma City.

Muscala said,"It was big time."

Even though there was only eight seconds left in the game, Bazley did not leave this play up to chance. By contending Fred Vanvleet so dominantly, he was unable to get a good look at the basket. Without Bazley making his presence known in the paint, that night could have had a different outcome for Oklahoma City.