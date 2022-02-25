WATCH: Playing Off-Ball is not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 'Plan A'

When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was out for 10 games due to injury, Josh Giddey was given the reins to the offense. With him as the primary creator, is was evident the offense moved the ball quicker and smoother.

Once Gilgeous-Alexander rejoined the fold, roles had been shifted. Instead of Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander sharing the role of the primary creator, Giddey would continue to lead the offense with Gilgeous-Alexander playing off-ball.

Referring to playing off-ball Gilgeous-Alexander said,”Obviously it’s still not my plan A but its something you have to sacrifice to be a really good team.”

Even though he did not play point in last night’s loss to the Suns, Gilgeous-Alexander played like he never left. Finishing with 32 points off 13-of-22 shooting, Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers.

The Thunder will continue to experiment with Gilgeous-Alexander playing more off ball but he will not be limited to just that role.

According to Head Coach Mark Daigneault, they are not ruling out any possibilities of Gilgeous-Alexander still running the point at different times.