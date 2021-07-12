Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Potential second round steal Isaiah Todd's NBA Draft Combine Interview

G League Ignite forward Isaiah Todd projects as an interesting second round project in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

While Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga stole the show on the G League Ignite, forward Isaiah Todd put in an intriguing body of work off the bench. 

In 15 games of action, Todd averaged 12.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and drained 36.1 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. 

If Todd could continue to become more consistent, his skillset could translate into him becoming of the second round steals in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Once one of the top college recruits in the country, the 6-foot-10 forward opted to join the G League development program instead of pursuing college basketball. 

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently own three second round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, slotted at pick No. 34, No. 36 and No. 55.

READ MORE THUNDER DRAFT:

Isaiah Todd
Video

Watch: Potential second round steal Isaiah Todd's NBA Draft Combine Interview

Collin Sexton
News

Report: Thunder 'Monitoring' the Collin Sexton Situation in Cleveland

Presti
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire No. 3 Pick in 2021 Draft

Jalen Johnson
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Duke’s Jalen Johnson

Mark Daigneault
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Defensive Ace

Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Fourth Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

Mark Daigneault, Darius Bazley
News

Opinion: Darius Bazley is Entering a Massive Year in Oklahoma City

Generic
News

Report: Thunder to Pay Vit Krejci's Zaragoza Termination Clause