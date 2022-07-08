WATCH: Sam Presti Addresses Roster Construction

The Thunder drafted four rookies during the 2021 NBA draft. While OKC had four draft picks heading into the 2022 draft it seemed highly unlikely that the organization would draft another four rookies.

After Oklahoma City gave their 30th pick from the 2022 draft to Denver in a trade, it felt widely expected that the Thunder would select three players from 2022 draft class.

But leave to Thunder General Manager Sam Presti to do the unexpected.

“We had four draft picks and there was an assumption that we wouldn't draft four players because we don't have four roster spots, Presti said. “But I think that's a antiquated way to look at the draft.”

OKC ended up trading with the Knicks on draft night. This resulted in New York obtaining three 2023 protected first-round draft picks and Oklahoma City gaining Ousmane Dieng. Along with Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams the Thunder walked away with another rookie class of four.

Presti explained,”I don't think it makes sense for us to pass on opportunities to infuse talent into the team just because we can't fit the dinner table perfectly like that next day.”

Already freeing up a seat at the dinner table, OKC waived forward Isaiah Roby on Sunday, July 3rd. This brings the organization’s roster down to 19.

“Training camp doesn't start until October. We're not going to pass on a player that we think that we believe in or we want to invest in, because we don't have a roster spot that day…” Presti said.

“…Those things are going to sort themselves out. There is going to be a lot of competition competition is healthy.”

There are few spots to fight for on OKC’s roster. But each player has ample time to prepare for training camp.

In the meantime, the first test for the rookies is quickly approaching. Their preparation begins in Las Vegas where they will compete in the NBA Summer League.