WATCH: Sam Presti Divulges on Never Told Before Story on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become a cornerstone for the Thunder’s rebuild. Not only is he one of the flashiest and most skilled players on the squad. But he’s expected to be leader and mentor very early in his career.

During exit interviews, all the players described Gilgeous-Alexander as positive and said they have never seen him in a bad mood.

Without quite knowing it, Gilgeous-Alexander sets the tone of the team with his optimism and joy of the game.

“I think he’s got a quiet confidence to him,” Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said. “He’s extremely encouraging. He’s learning every single day how to help his teammates. That’s like a beautiful thing for anyone that likes basketball.”

Energy can be infectious, so Gilgeous-Alexander continuing to be uplifting and helpful towards his teammates is a big advantage for the Thunder’s chemistry.

Presti became more candid about Gilgeous-Alexander by sharing a story he had never told before:

Presti said,“we basically wrapped up the (Russell Westbrook) trade. It was pretty late, and I was walking down one of the hallways in the building and I heard a ball bouncing…”

“…Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) was working out…it was just ironic to me, and I thought, if this guy ever becomes a player, I’ve got to remember this story. I’n confident enough now to tell you the story, because I think this guy is going to be a player.”

It carries a lot of weight that Presti is confident enough in Gilgeous-Alexander’s abilities to relive that story publicly.

The irony that Presti was eluding to is important to note. On the same night that Presti finalized Russell Westbrook leaving the franchise he saw what would become the player of OKC’s future Gilgeous-Alexander putting in the work.

After all, Oklahoma City is all about culture fit. What better way for Gilgeous-Alexander to make an impression on Sam Presti.

