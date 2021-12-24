Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Getting His Second Career Triple Double

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes with 27 points without making a shot from deep.
    Author:

    Last night in the Thunder’s win against Denver, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his second career triple double. He finished the game with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. 

    Since he went 0-of-7 from beyond the arc, it was even more impressive that he racked up 27 points by aggressively attacking the paint. According to Gilgeous-Alexander, stat tracking is not something he focuses on during each game.

    “I can’t keep track of the stats when I’m playing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said,” I’m just trying to win and make the best basketball play on every possession on both ends of the floor.”

    At least his teammates were keeping track of Gilgeous-Alexander’s stats, during a timeout with 1:30 left the team made him aware he was only one board short of a triple double. 

    Recommended for You

    After realizing that fact it was all too easy for him to snatch the last necessary rebound. Gilgeous-Alexander remains a scoring threat, but if he can continue to be a triple threat he will enter a whole other category of player.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    USATSI_17392079
    Video

    WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Getting His Second Career Triple Double

    2 minutes ago
    OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun, Josh Giddey
    News

    Rockets, Pistons and Magic in the Hunt for Top Overall 2022 Pick

    1 hour ago
    Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Stewart
    News

    Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Thriving in New Bench Role

    3 hours ago
    Paolo Banchero
    Draft Coverage

    SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17402899
    News

    Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley Lead Way in Thunder's Third-Straight Win

    7 hours ago
    Kenrich Williams, Mark Daigneault, OKC Thunder
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Surging Oklahoma City Team Heads to Phoenix

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17392079
    News

    Thunder Ride Hot Start, Fend Off Nuggets’ Late Push to Win at Home

    20 hours ago
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
    News

    Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey Rise in NBA Rookie Ladder

    Dec 22, 2021