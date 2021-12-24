WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Getting His Second Career Triple Double

Last night in the Thunder’s win against Denver, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his second career triple double. He finished the game with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Since he went 0-of-7 from beyond the arc, it was even more impressive that he racked up 27 points by aggressively attacking the paint. According to Gilgeous-Alexander, stat tracking is not something he focuses on during each game.

“I can’t keep track of the stats when I’m playing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said,” I’m just trying to win and make the best basketball play on every possession on both ends of the floor.”

At least his teammates were keeping track of Gilgeous-Alexander’s stats, during a timeout with 1:30 left the team made him aware he was only one board short of a triple double.

After realizing that fact it was all too easy for him to snatch the last necessary rebound. Gilgeous-Alexander remains a scoring threat, but if he can continue to be a triple threat he will enter a whole other category of player.

