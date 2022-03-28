Skip to main content

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unclassified as 'Day-to-Day'

Coach Daigneault says him and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will converse regarding the future.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from his ankle injury looking better than before. Over his first seven games back, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33 points per game from a 58 percent clip from the field.

Yet after re-tweaking his ankle, his injury re-flared and Gilgeous-Alexander went from being healthy to being day-to-day.

Although having Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor is obviously an asset for the Thunder, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault believes it’s not sustainable for the team.

Daigneault said,”We're going to have a conversation with him here in the next couple days to just discuss the rest of the year. Because the game to game thing is not sustainable, you know, in terms of just in out on a nightly basis…”

“…So we're obviously running out of games here to the end of the year. We'll sit down and talk with him and when we have an update, we'll give it to you.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s future in terms of this season is concerned is now up in the air.

