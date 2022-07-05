WATCH: The Two 'J. Wills' Distinguish Themselves Apart

The Thunder had a very surprising 2022 draft. After OKC drafted four rookies in the 2021 class, it was shocking that Oklahoma City left this past draft with another four rookies.

On top of that bring in three players out of the lottery.

Yet thats not where the mind-boggling events ended. The Thunder drafted two players with the same name: Jaylin Williams and Jalen Williams.

Thankfully the rookies relayed their nicknames for OKC to distinguish the two apart.

In their introductory press conference Jalen Williams said,” I go by J Dub, and then thats J Will (referring to Jaylin Williams) so we kind of been figuring that out since we got here.”

Not helping the situation, J Will decided his jersey number would be six and J Dub’s chose the number eight.

Despite these two players having the same name and now similar jersey numbers, their skills could not be more diverse.

J Will and J Dub will have the opportunity to display the different aspects of their respective games during the summer league.