October 5, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: Thunder Building Off First Preseason Action

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their first preseason game, but they hope to improve off of their first contest throughout the preseason.
Author:

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their opening game of the 2021 preseason 113-97 on Monday night inside the Paycom Center. 

Fans returned and got their first look at the new pieces to a young Thunder squad, including a standout performance from No. 6-overall pick Josh Giddey.

It was just the first game of the preseason slate, however, as Oklahoma City hopes to continuing building chemistry ahead of their 2021-22 campaign. 

Watch as Christine Butterfield gives a practice report as the Thunder return to work on the back of their preseason defeat. 

