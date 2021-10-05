WATCH: Thunder Building Off First Preseason Action

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their first preseason game, but they hope to improve off of their first contest throughout the preseason.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their opening game of the 2021 preseason 113-97 on Monday night inside the Paycom Center.

Fans returned and got their first look at the new pieces to a young Thunder squad, including a standout performance from No. 6-overall pick Josh Giddey.

It was just the first game of the preseason slate, however, as Oklahoma City hopes to continuing building chemistry ahead of their 2021-22 campaign.

Watch as Christine Butterfield gives a practice report as the Thunder return to work on the back of their preseason defeat.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.