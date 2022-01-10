WATCH: Thunder Rookies Making Positive Impact

The Thunder’s rookie class have displayed that they are becoming threats in Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey has become the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double and continues to improve other areas of his game. Second round pick Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has rotated into the starting lineup. Last night he finished with 12 points on five-of-ten shooting adding a solid presence in the paint.

“They just continue to get better and better,” Coach Daigneault said,”They're guys that you can bet on to get better because of how they approach when you give them opportunities.”

Tre Mann has been diversifying his offensive skill set, he shoots efficiently from deep (37 percent), pulls up from midrange and has even added dunking to his arsenal. Lastly picked at 55, Aaron Wiggins has improved immensely since the beginning of the season. In his last eight games, Wiggins has shot 42 percent from behind the arc and averages 14 points per game.

This Thunder rookie class has collectively taken big strides to improve their game and all stay strong additions to OKC’s roster.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.