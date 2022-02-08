Skip to main content

WATCH: Trade Grades are 'Hoopla'

Coach Diagneault reveals his process for dealing with the trade deadline.

The Thunder return to practice following their 110-98 loss to Golden State.

Coach Daigneault began practice by discussing the process he goes through when dealing with the trade deadline.

He went to explain his feelings towards ‘trade grades’ and spoiler alert its very similar to his negative thoughts about twitter.

After reviewing the trades Coach Daigneault gave some insight to the improvements Tre Mann has displayed on the defensive end.

Recommended for You

Mann recorded three steals in the Thunder’s loss to the Warriors but he said that he is just trying to make more defensive plays and doesn’t concern himself with statistics.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.
Video

WATCH: Trade Grades are 'Hoopla'

25 seconds ago
CJ McCollum
News

How Does the CJ McCollum Trade Impact the Thunder?

2 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
News

Familiar Faces: Thunder Hold the Means to Reunite with Sabonis

5 hours ago
Tobias Harris, OKC Thunder, Sixers
News

Trade Deadline Tracker: Oklahoma City Making Move Considered ‘Virtual Given’

6 hours ago
Jarrett Culver, Memphis Grizzlies
News

Mock Trade: Thunder Strike Deal with Grizzlies

9 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Bobble Early Lead, Fall to Warriors in Return Home

18 hours ago
Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers
News

Mock Trade: Thunder Take on Sixers’ Tobias Harris

23 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz
News

Thunder Trade Deadline: The Case for Keeping Kenny Hustle

Feb 7, 2022