WATCH: Trade Grades are 'Hoopla'

Coach Diagneault reveals his process for dealing with the trade deadline.

The Thunder return to practice following their 110-98 loss to Golden State.

Coach Daigneault began practice by discussing the process he goes through when dealing with the trade deadline.

He went to explain his feelings towards ‘trade grades’ and spoiler alert its very similar to his negative thoughts about twitter.

After reviewing the trades Coach Daigneault gave some insight to the improvements Tre Mann has displayed on the defensive end.

Mann recorded three steals in the Thunder’s loss to the Warriors but he said that he is just trying to make more defensive plays and doesn’t concern himself with statistics.

